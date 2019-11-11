× Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 42 ‘Colts Fall Flat vs Dolphins’ now available

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After an embarrassing 16-12 loss at home to the Miami Dolphins, Colts fans are left wondering who to blame. Unfortunately, that question may have several answers.

On Monday’s podcast, Joe Hopkins and Matt Adams breakdown Indianapolis’ pathetic offensive showing and Vinatieri’s ongoing struggles. They also show love the defense after a performance that was overshadowed by the loss and comment on the surprise release of a once promising Colt.

The duo also takes a look around the increasingly competitive AFC South, which just became a lot more interesting after this past weekend.

Be sure to join us for Thursday’s podcast, when Hopkins is joined by Mike Chappell and Dave Griffiths to preview the Colts’ upcoming game against the Jaguars.

