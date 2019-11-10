× One dead after getting hit by car on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A pedestrian was struck and later died after being hit by a car on the south side of Indianapolis late Saturday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police department has confirmed it’s investigating the crash that occurred shortly after 11:00 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was hit near the intersection of Madison Avenue and East Thompson Road.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Unfortunately, despite the best life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.