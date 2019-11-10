Antenna users: TV rescan required

Lebanon man ejected from vehicle during crash, in critical condition

Posted 8:24 pm, November 10, 2019, by

A Lebanon man was critically injured after the vehicle he was riding in drove off the interstate and into a ditch.

LEBANON, Ind. — A 54-year-old man from Lebanon was critically injured after being ejected from a vehicle he was a passenger in.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, the crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 65 northbound near the 138 mile-marker exit ramp.

Police say officers arrived on scene to find a single vehicle resting on its roof near Perryworth Road. Investigators concluded the vehicle had been traveling in the left lane of I-65 when, for reasons unknown, the vehicle crossed over the middle and right lanes and drove into the ditch where it rolled onto its roof.

The passenger was ejected from the rolling vehicle, police say, and was transported to St. Vincent Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver was transported to Methodist Hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.