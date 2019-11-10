× 3 women arrested after pursuit, charged with stealing merchandise from across central Indiana

KOKOMO, Ind. — Three woman have been arrested for stealing clothes and UGG boots and then leading police on a chase which began in Kokomo and ended in Carmel.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, Alexis M. Drake, 23; Alaejcia M. McIntrye, 21 and Myeisha M. Watts, 26 — all of Indianapolis — have been charged with robbery, theft, and resisting law enforcement.

Police say officers responded to Markland Mall in Kokomo at approximately 5 p.m. on Nov. 8 after a theft of UGG boots was reported from Englin’s Footwear. Witnesses told police that three black female suspects fled south on State Road 931 in a blue Chevy Malibu with several pairs of the popular boots.

According to Kokomo police, a mall security guard informed officers he had been threatened with pepper spray by one of the female suspects when he’d attempted to intervene in the theft.

Howard County Sheriff Deputies located the blue Malibu on State Road 931, authorities say, and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Police say the suspects failed to stop, however, and only increased their speed.

The suspects fled south on US 31 into Tipton and Hamilton counties, throwing stolen property out of the vehicle windows as they sped away from pursuing law enforcement, police report.

Police say the pursuit finally ended at Clay Terrace Shopping Center in Carmel after Hamilton County Deputies successfully deployed stop sticks.

No injuries were reported and all three women in the vehicle were arrested and transported to Howard County Jail.

After a search warrant was secured, police say they searched the suspect vehicle and located numerous pieces of merchandise believed to have been stolen from all across central Indiana.