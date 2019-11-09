Antenna users: TV rescan required

Strong Longhorns’ finish dooms No. 23 Purdue in loss to Texas

Posted 10:00 pm, November 9, 2019, by

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MARCH 30: Head coach Matt Painter of the Purdue Boilermakers reacts against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at KFC YUM! Center on March 30, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Matt Coleman III tallied 22 points and Texas outscored No. 23 Purdue 13-4 over the final 2:31 of the game as the Boilermakers fell to the Longhorns 70-66 Saturday evening at Mackey Arena.

Leading Purdue (1-1), Sasha Stevanovic came off the bench to score 14 points, 12 in the first half on a 4-for-5 clip beyond the three point line. Eric Hunter Jr. and Jahaad Proctor also reached double digits, netting 12 points each for the Boilers.

Purdue next travels to Marquette to face the Golden Eagles Wednesday night at 9:00 p.m.

