One dead after crash on I-465 near Indy’s west side

Posted 7:32 am, November 9, 2019, by

Pic Courtesy: INDOT

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One person has died after a crash on Interstate 465 near Indy’s west side.

The Indianapolis State Police has confirmed it’s investigating a single-vehicle accident that occurred at approximately 4:18 a.m. Saturday morning.

The vehicle was traveling south on I-465 and crashed into a ditch near the West Washington Street ramp.

Two people inside the vehicle were transported to nearby hospitals.

Police say one victim was not conscious after the crash, and despite the best life-saving measures, was pronounced dead a short time later.

The name of the victim has not been released yet as next of kin has not yet been notified.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

