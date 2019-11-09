× Herron-Morton neighbors on high alert after someone smashes a car window

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Police are investigating as neighbors in the Herron-Morton community remain on high alert after someone smashed a car window stealing several items.

The incident happened early Friday morning in the 1600 Block of Central Ave. A black sedan was broken into. The window was busted and the theft left with the woman’s purse.

One neighbor who goes by Robin says it’s absolutely shocking. She’s lived in the neighborhood for 20 years and has seen the change over time.

“I’ve seen quite a transition there. It’s a wonderful neighborhood. It’s family-oriented; it’s a diverse neighborhood we have all ages and all races,” said Robin. “But just like most neighborhoods in transition…community members steal deal with crime…Like stealing from vehicles.”

Robin says these incidents are a reminder that you can’t leave valuable items or any items at all visible in your car.

She knows first hand because her car has been broken into before.

“The bad part about it was there was nothing in there really of any value. there was a bag in there and it actually contained Christmas ornaments; which they left,” said Robin.

She advising others who are new to the neighborhood to be cautious.

“Don’t keep anything of value in your car. Don’t keep anything not of value in your car because it won’t deter often a thief of breaking a window just to see what it is,” said Robin.

If you have any information contact Crimestoppers at 262-TIPS.