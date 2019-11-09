Antenna users: TV rescan required

Economists project Indiana will trail national growth rate next year

Posted 12:53 pm, November 9, 2019, by

File image

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana University economists are projecting that the state won’t keep up with national economic growth over the coming year.

The Kelley School of Business’ annual economic forecast for 2020 expects Indiana to see about 1.25% growth, trailing the 2% national growth rate. The economists say that’s because Indiana remains the state with the highest percentage of jobs in manufacturing and those companies are having trouble hiring more workers.

Finance professor Ryan Brewer says the state’s tight labor market will hold down growth in economic output and employment.

The forecast expects stronger growth in the Indianapolis area of between 1.5% and 2% as it is doing better at attracting talent and investment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.