3 teens injured in shooting on Indy’s near northwest side

Posted 10:18 pm, November 9, 2019, by , Updated at 11:05PM, November 9, 2019

Police say three people have been shot on Livingston Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating after three juveniles were shot at a party taking place on Indy’s near northwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 9:40 p.m. in the 1700 block of N. Livingston Avenue, in a neighborhood near Tibbs Avenue and 16th Street.

Upon arrival, police discovered one of the victims outside the home and two others inside, all of whom police say were shot in the “lower extremities.”

Police say all three victims are between the ages of 13 and 16. All three were transported to Riley Children’s Hospital and were said to be in good condition.

No arrests have been made at this time as police continue to investigate into the shooting and determine the relationship between the victims and a possible suspect.

