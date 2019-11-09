× 3 people injured in shooting on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating after three people were confirmed to have been shot on Indy’s near northwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 9:40 p.m. in the 1700 block of N. Livingston Avenue, in a neighborhood near Tibbs Avenue and 16th Street.

Police say each of the three individuals shot are reported to be in good and stable condition at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated once more information has been released.