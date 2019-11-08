× Warmer this weekend, near record cold next week, with snow on the way for Veterans Day

Our weekend will start near record cold on Saturday morning with lows in the teens. With sunny skies we’ll see a slight warm up over the weekend with highs in the 40s on Saturday and in the 50s on Sunday. After a milder, dry Sunday, we’ll have a stronger cold surge of cold air moving in early next week.

Light rain will change to snow on Veterans Day as temperatures fall through the 30s and minor accumulation is possible. A few flurries will be possible through Tuesday. We see the coldest air of the season early next week with near record lows in the teens Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lows were in the teens on Friday.

We were close to the record low Friday.

Near record cold will linger through early next week.

It will be dry and cold for the Monumental Marathon.

Windy will be gusty Saturday afternoon.

Highs will rise into the 50s on Sunday.

Light rain is likely Monday morning.

Rain will change to snow by midday Monday.

Light snow is likely Monday afternoon.

Temperatures will tumble on Veterans Day.