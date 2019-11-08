× Veterans Day 2019: Discounts and freebies for veterans and active duty military

Monday, November 11, marks Veterans Day, and as a “thank you,” many restaurants and businesses are offering freebies and discounts to those who’ve served.

If you plan to take advantage of these deals, make sure you bring a valid military ID to get the offers. It’s also a good idea to call your local establishment to make sure they’re participating this year.

Here’s this year’s list (several deals courtesy MilitaryBenefits.info):

AMC Theatres: Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free large popcorn at AMC Theatres from Friday, Nov. 8 through Monday, Nov. 11. Offer available to veterans and active duty military who buy a military-priced ticket through their Stubs membership.

Another Broken Egg Cafe: Veterans, retired military and active duty military are invited for free Patriot’s French Toast and coffee at participating locations on Monday, Nov. 11.

Applebee’s: Veterans and active duty military can select a free meal from a special menu on Veterans Day. Provide proof of service required.

Aspen Creek Grill: On Monday, Nov. 11, all veterans and active duty military can select from a complimentary menu from 11 am to close.

Bagger Dave’s: Active, non-active, reservists, retired personnel, and first responders with proof of military identification get one Great American Cheeseburger and fries on Nov. 11.

Bandana’s Bar-B-Q: Veterans and active duty eat free on Monday, Nov. 11.

BJ’s Restaurant :On Veterans Day, all service members can enjoy a complimentary entree up to $14.95, plus a free Dr Pepper, by presenting a military ID or proof of service.

Bob Evans: Bob Evans is offering free select menu items to veterans and active duty military on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11.

Bubba’s 33: Free lunch from a select menu for veterans on Monday, Nov. 11, at participating locations.

Buffalo Wings & Rings: Veterans and active military members will receive 5 free boneless wings with choice of sauce and a free non-alcoholic beverage all day on Monday, November 11. Dine-in only. Military ID or proof of service required.

Chili’s Grill & Bar: All veterans and active duty military personnel can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu on Veterans Day 2019.

Chipotle: Offering a buy one get one free (BOGO) burrito, bowl, salad or taco on Veterans Day from open to close. Offer valid for all active duty military, reserves, national guard, military spouses and retired military with valid ID.

Cicis Pizza: Free pizza buffet with valid active duty or retired military ID on Veterans Day.

City Barbeque: On Veterans Day (Monday, Nov. 11) all veterans and active military members get a free sandwich, two sides and a regular beverage, applicable on either dine-in or carryout orders.

Coffee Beanery: At participating Coffee Beanery locations, veterans and active duty military can get a free tall coffee on Monday, Nov. 11.

Cracker Barrel: Veterans receive a complimentary Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or Crafted Coffee beverage. Plus an opportunity for guests to make purchases that support Operation Homefront. Veterans Day only.

Cunningham Restaurant Group (CNG): All veterans are invited on Nov. 11 for a free entree of their choice at any Cunningham restaurant. Restaurants include Boulder Creek, BRU Burger Bar, Cafe 251, Charbonos, Croute, Livery, mesh, Moerlin, Nesso, Provision, Rize, Stonecreek, Tavern at the Point, Union 50, Vida

Denny’s: All active, non-active or retired military personnel at participating Denny’s restaurants nationwide will receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast on Monday, Nov. 11, from 5 a.m. to noon. Diners must show ID to receive this offer.

Drake’s: Veterans and active duty military will receive a complimentary meal at participating locations.

Dunkin’ Donuts: On Nov. 11, veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary.

Exchange: Veterans, military members and their families can enjoy a free coffee plus other benefits Monday, Nov. 11.

Famous Dave’s: On Nov. 11 in honor of Veteran’s Day, all former and current military personnel will receive a free two meat combo.

Firebirds: Complimentary meals to active duty military and veterans on Veterans Day.

Fogo de Chão: On Veterans Day Weekend (Nov. 9-11), veterans receive 40% off and their guests 10%.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: All veterans and current military personnel who visit Freddy’s on Veterans Day will receive a free combo meal card.

Gold Star Chili: Enjoy a free 3-way (spaghetti covered with Gold Star Chili and cheese) and drink on Veterans Day.

Golden Corral: On Monday, Nov. 11, Golden Corral will offer a free sit-in “thank you” dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for military veterans, retirees and active duty members.

Home Town Buffet: On Monday, Nov. 11, veterans may eat for free plus a bottled beverage. Offer valid at participating restaurants.

Hooters: Hooters invites all veterans and current servicemen and women to a Hooters Veterans Day free meal from their select Veterans Day menu by presenting a military ID or proof of service at participating Hooters locations across the country on Monday, Nov. 11.

Houlihan’s: Receive a free entree from a select menu on Veterans Day with proof of veteran status or active service in the military.

Huddle House: Free order of Sweet Cakes to all active military members and veterans with proper ID from Nov. 8 through Nov. 11.

IHOP: All active duty and veterans get free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes on Monday, Nov. 11, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Joella’s Hot Chicken: On Monday, Nov. 11, all veterans, active duty, and reserves get a free meal including 2 Jumbo Tenders, 1 Southern Side, Dippin’ Sauce & Drink.

Kolache Factory: Free Kolache of choice and coffee on Monday, Nov. 11. Just show your military ID at any Kolache.

Little Caesars Pizza: Veterans and active military members can receive a free $5 HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo on Monday, Nov. 11.

Logan’s Roadhouse: On Nov. 11, all active duty and retired U.S. military personnel can get a free meal from the American Roadhouse menu in honor of Veterans Day. Offer available from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at all Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants nationwide.

Main Event Bowling: On Monday, Nov. 11, all active duty and retired U.S. military personnel can enjoy a free entrée from a special menu. Military personnel also receive 30 minutes of game play.

Marco’s Pizza: Marco’s is offering veterans 50% off all menu price pizzas on Veterans Day at participating locations with code HONOR50.

Max & Erma’s: Veterans and active military personnel can get a free cheeseburger, endless fries and a fountain drink at participating locations on Monday, Nov. 11.

McCormick and Schmick’s: Veterans and Gold Star families (parents and spouses) can enjoy a complimentary lunch or dinner at McCormick and Schmick’s on Sunday, Nov. 10.

Mission BBQ: Veterans and active duty military get a free sandwich and slice of cake (while supplies lasts) on Veterans Day.

Mitchell’s Fish Market: Veterans enjoy 20% off food and non-alcoholic beverages on Monday, Nov. 11.

O’Charley’s: All active and retired military service members can enjoy a free meal from the O’Charley’s “Veterans Thank You Menu” on Nov. 11 by showing their military ID. Restaurant participation may vary by location. O’Charley’s also offers military discount of 10 percent off all year long.

Old Country Buffet: On Monday, Nov. 11, veterans may eat for free plus a bottled beverage. Offer valid at participating restaurants.

On The Border: Veterans, retired and active-duty military will receive a free meal combo meal on Monday, Nov. 11.

Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt: On Monday, Nov. 11, Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt will offer free frozen yogurt for all active and retired military at participating locations.

Outback Steakhouse: Outback is doubling its Heroes Discount to 20% from Nov. 8 through Nov. 11 to servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters and first responders with valid ID, plus military personnel and their immediate family members.

Petro Stopping Centers: All active duty military, veterans and reservists with proof of service can enjoy a complimentary meal from a select menu that includes a beverage on Mondau, Nov. 11, at any participating Country Pride or Iron Skillet restaurant nationwide.

Pilot Flying J: All active duty and retired military veterans get a free breakfast including a coffee, Friday, Nov. 8, through Monday, Nov. 11.

Primanti Bros.: Veterans and active duty military get a free classic sandwich on Sunday, Nov. 10 and Monday, Nov. 11.

Quaker Steak & Lube: All military veteran, active duty and reservist service members receive free or discounted meals at participating locations on Monday, Nov. 11.

Red Lobster: Red Lobster will offer a free appetizer or dessert from its select Veterans Day menu on Monday, Nov. 11. To receive offer, show a valid military ID.

Red Robin: All veterans and active duty military get a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Veterans Day.

Ryan’s: On Monday, Nov. 11, veterans eat for free plus a bottled beverage. Offer valid at participating restaurants.

Shoney’s: Offering a free All You Care To Eat breakfast to all veterans and active duty military members on Monday, Nov. 11, from open until 11 a.m.

Smokey Bones: Free desserts on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for active duty and retired military members.

Starbucks: On Veterans Day, active duty service members, reservists, veterans and military spouses can get a free Tall Brewed Coffee.

TA Stopping Centers: All active duty military, veterans and reservists with proof of service can enjoy a complimentary meal from a select menu that includes a beverage on Monday, Nov. 11, at any participating Country Pride or Iron Skillet restaurant nationwide.

TCBY: First 6 oz. free for veterans and active military on Monday, Nov. 11.

TCC, Round Room, Verizon: From Nov. 9 through Nov. 11, participating TCC locations will host veterans appreciation events. Veterans who attend will have the opportunity to apply for an Honor Flight trip in-store through the Honor Flight Network, which transports veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials dedicated to the service and sacrifices of the military. Employees will also answer questions about service contracts and promotions.

Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch to all veterans and active duty military from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Veterans Day. Choose from ten entrees, drink included.

Tucanos: Free Churassco meal for veterans with the purchase of another adult Churassco meal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 12. All locations. Post a selfie and get a free gift certificate on your next visit.

Twin Peaks: In honor of Veterans Day, all veterans, active duty military and reservists can eat for free from a select menu on Monday, Nov. 11.

Villa Italian Kitchen: Active or retired members can grab a free slice of cheese pizza on Nov. 11.

White Castle: Veterans and active duty military who show proof of service can receive a free breakfast combo or castle combo meal No. 1-6 on Nov. 11.

Yard House: Veterans and active duty military will receive a complimentary appetizer on Nov. 11 with valid military ID. Offer is valid for dine-in only.

Zaxby’s: On Veterans Day, current and former military get a buy one, get one free TLC Sandwich Meal. Limit 1 offer per military member.