× Routine traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A routine traffic stop lead to a drug-related arrest in Bartholomew County on Thursday evening.

Around 8:23 p.m. on November 7, a Bartholomew County sheriff’s deputy observed a passenger car without taillights near the intersection of 2nd and Sycamore Streets.

According to police, the deputy pulled over the car and initiated contact with the driver Carrie Pitts, 45, Columbus.

Police said a strong odor of marijuana was coming from inside the car.

Officers found a vape pen and a baggie with a grey powder believed to be heroin and another with a white power believed to be methamphetamine.

“Routine traffic stops often lead to something more than a traffic infraction. Many times, as in this case, a routine traffic stop will lead to a drug-related arrest,” said Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew A. Myers.

Pitts received a written warning for having no taillights, and was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail on preliminary charges of possession of a heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.