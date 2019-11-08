× Police chase ends with critical injury crash on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One person is in critical condition and four others suffered lesser injuries after a police chase ended in a crash.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Emerson and 30th Street Friday evening.

The chase started around 5:45 p.m. Friday when officers responded to the 1600 block of North Emerson Avenue to investigate reports of a stolen vehicle. The owner told police he tried to recover his vehicle but was approached by people who took it. He believed a firearm was in the vehicle.

Officers found the vehicle in the area and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Instead, the driver took off. At some point, the people in the vehicle discarded an item out of the door, which was later discovered to be a weapon.

The chase ended when the driver failed to yield at the stoplight, hitting a vehicle heading eastbound through the intersection.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Two other people in the vehicle suffered serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital in stable condition. A fourth person in the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for a checkout.

The driver in the vehicle that the fleeing vehicle hit suffered minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital to be checked out.