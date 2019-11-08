× Person killed, another injured in Clermont crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One person died, and another person was injured after a two-car crash in Clermont early Friday morning.

Dispatchers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say the crash occurred just after 4:30 a.m. in the 8900 block of Crawfordsville Road near North Raceway Road.

The Speedway Fire Department and the Wayne Township Fire Department responded to the scene to assist.

IMPD says one person died, and medics transported another person to the hospital with injuries.

We will update this story with more information when it is available.