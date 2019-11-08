× Lights out at IU Bloomington as oversurge knocks out power

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — 55 buildings at Indiana University’s Bloomington Campus went dark for almost all day Friday after an incident off-campus.

IU representatives say an incident at the Duke substation off campus caused an oversurge at their distribution center just before 10:15 Friday morning. This caused a small fire at the distribution center, melting an important cable.

The incident and fire resulted in 55 buildings at the campus to lose power. This included many academic/administration buildings and a residence hall.

Power was expected to be restored at the campus by around 6:30 on Friday evening.