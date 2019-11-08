Antenna users: TV rescan required

Former Tippecanoe County teacher faces child molestation charge

Posted 8:05 pm, November 8, 2019, by

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A former Tippecanoe School Corporation faces charges for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office said Jennifer Holmgren, 40 of Lafayette, was arrested Friday for preliminary charges of child molestation and child seduction.

The arrest comes after an investigation into a potentially inappropriate relationship with a student. The Tippecanoe County School Corporation said law enforcement was immediately notified after school officials became aware of a suspicious email between Holmgren and a student at another school.

At the time, Holmgren was a special education aide at Klondike Elementary School. After an internal investigation, Holmgren was no longer employed by the corporation.

Holmgren was being held Friday without bond at the Tippecanoe County Jail.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.