Antenna users: TV rescan required

Former Franklin Central teacher sentenced after pleading guilty to seducing child

Posted 7:22 pm, November 8, 2019, by

Kathryn Hagan

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A former Franklin Central High School teacher was sentenced Thursday after being pleading guilty to child seduction.

The sentence comes after Kathryn Hagan was accused of giving a student drugs, having sex with him and giving another student a gun to rob students who may have incriminating evidence on their phones.

In a plea agreement filed in the Marion Superior Criminal Court Thursday, Hagan agreed to plead guilty for several of the charges against her including:

  • Child seduction, a level 5 felony
  • Dangerous control of a firearm, a level 5 felony
  • Dealing in a schedule IV controlled substance, a level 6 felony
  • Child seduction, a level 6 felony

In exchange for her guilty plea, the state dismissed the conspiracy to commit armed robbery and level 6 felony child seduction.

Hagan was sentenced to serve ten years, with two years served in the department of correction and the rest of the time served on home detention.

Hagan also must register as a sex offender for 10 years.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.