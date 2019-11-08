× ‘E-Commerce Exchange Zones’ created at IMPD district headquarters

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) has announced “E-Commerce Exchange Zones” at each district headquarters for the public to complete their online purchases and transactions.

IMPD is encouraging community members to use the front parking lots or lobby when meeting people.

IMPD said in a statement:

“As more people conduct private business transactions online, there has been a nationwide increase in crime with respect to these transactions. Therefore, IMPD is taking a proactive approach to deter crime by creating an Online Purchase Safe Zone, or ‘E-Commerce Zone.’ In an attempt to reduce the likelihood of citizens falling victim to scams or more serious crimes; IMPD has designated the front parking lot or lobby (if available) as the Online Purchase Safety Zone. These areas are under 24-hour video surveillance.” “Citizens who are conducting private business transactions by answering newspaper advertisements, or through online retailers such as E-Bay, Craigslist, OfferUp, Facebook etc. can finalize their business transactions in a safe place. While law enforcement officials will not be involved in verification, monitoring or facilitating the private transactions, this program is designed to provide a known, well-lit and secure location to conduct business. Citizens can request the other person to meet at this E-Commerce Zone, but if the other party declines, then chances are it is a sign of ‘buyer beware’.”

IMPD said it is not reacting to one specific incident, but is taking a pro-active approach to provide locations where citizens feel safe meeting an unknown individual to conduct their private transaction.

“E-Commerce Exchange Zones” are available at the following police districts:

East District Headquarters – 201 N. Shadeland Avenue

Southeast District Headquarters – 1150 S. Shelby Street

Lobby Open Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Closed Holidays)

Southwest District Headquarters – 551 N. King Street
Lobby Open Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Closed Holidays)
Reserved Parking Available 24-Hours
Northwest District Headquarters – 3821 Industrial Boulevard

Lobby Open Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Closed Holidays)
*Parking is limited. Do not park on the main drive on the north side of the building. *
Downtown District Headquarters – 39 W. Jackson Place Suite 500
Lobby Open Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Closed Holidays)
*Parking is limited to metered parking spots near the building. *

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department strictly prohibits the following transactions:

Illegal transactions, including, but not limited to: contraband, narcotics, illegal substances, stolen property, or other illegal items and/or exchanges

Transactions involving firearms, firearms parts, ammunition or explosives

Large, bulky items that would disrupt the operations of the police facility

The delivery of any packages or goods to these facilities on behalf of a purchaser

IMPD said the police department’s video surveillance operates 24-hours a day and anyone using the “E-Commerce Exchange Zone” is subject to being recorded. The service requires no prior authorization or police response.