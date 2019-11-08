Antenna users: TV rescan required

Dry but COLD

Posted 7:12 am, November 8, 2019, by
Data pix.

High pressure is not what I like to see this time of the year... it clears out our sky at night and although you can see the beautiful start the warm air is just completely lost and letting our temperatures plummet. Wind chills have been mainly in the teens but some of us felt like the single digits with that brutal wind chill.  The worst part about this is that there are still 43 days left until winter officially begins. Saturday morning... just sleep in.  It's not worth an early start.  Our wind chills will be in the teens until 9am.  Temperatures will finally climb above freezing by 10am. It's as if the atmosphere knows we have a football game on Sunday because the weather will briefly improve.  Temperatures will still be below normal but manage to be better than the last few days so hoodies but not all the winter gear needed. Veterans day forecast isn't pretty.  We could have a wintry mix with the potential for sticking snow and temperatures will only be in the 30s.  Tuesday morning will be very cold with lows in the teens and Wednesday morning possibly much colder as we near single digits.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.