Dry but COLD

High pressure is not what I like to see this time of the year... it clears out our sky at night and although you can see the beautiful start the warm air is just completely lost and letting our temperatures plummet. Wind chills have been mainly in the teens but some of us felt like the single digits with that brutal wind chill. The worst part about this is that there are still 43 days left until winter officially begins. Saturday morning... just sleep in. It's not worth an early start. Our wind chills will be in the teens until 9am. Temperatures will finally climb above freezing by 10am. It's as if the atmosphere knows we have a football game on Sunday because the weather will briefly improve. Temperatures will still be below normal but manage to be better than the last few days so hoodies but not all the winter gear needed. Veterans day forecast isn't pretty. We could have a wintry mix with the potential for sticking snow and temperatures will only be in the 30s. Tuesday morning will be very cold with lows in the teens and Wednesday morning possibly much colder as we near single digits.