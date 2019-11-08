× Colts encouraged with Jacoby Brissett’s progress, but uncertain if he’ll start vs. Dolphins

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The uncertainty surrounding Jacoby Brissett’s availability for the Indianapolis Colts’ meeting with the Miami Dolphins Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium will follow him into the weekend, and perhaps not be cleared up until a few hours before kickoff.

Brissett practiced Friday, but was limited for a third straight day while dealing with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee.

“He’s made progress during the week and in some ways I’m encouraged,’’ Frank Reich said. “I think he’s looked OK during the week of practice and (have) confidence in things that he’s done.

“But we need to take every day and every minute for him to get back and see if we can get comfortable. At the end of the day, we’ve got to make the right decision for him, for the team. But I am encouraged (with) some of the progress that he has made.’’

If Brissett starts, Reich added, “I don’t think there’s any way he’s 100 percent by Sunday.’’

Brissett sprained his left knee in Sunday’s loss at Pittsburgh when guard Quenton Nelson was pushed back into him and fell on his leg. Brian Hoyer stepped in and passed for 168 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

Hoyer took more reps in practice than usual, just in case he starts in place of Brissett.

“Normally he gets zero plays, but he’s had some plays this week,’’ Reich said. “We’ve gotten him some extra work after practice. He’s getting ready in case he’s the starter.’’

The decision on Brissett’s availability is twofold.

“We’ve got to take the long view,’’ Reich said, “but at the same time we realize this is a critically-important game as well. There’s probably just five or six major factors. You have to weigh them all and take every minute you have to make that decision.’’

It’s uncertain if Brissett is at more of a risk for injury by playing with a sprained MCL.

“It’s football. You’re always at risk,’’ Reich said. “How much risk? I’m not a doctor so I probably can’t answer it directly.

“But it probably puts you at a little more risk of re-aggravating it. That’s part of the decision. Do you cross that threshold where there’s not too much risk. There’s always going to be some risk. We just want to get it to minimum risk.’’

Brissett’s situation might result in the Colts adding Chad Kelly to the active roster from the practice squad for additional insurance at the position.

And with T.Y. Hilton (calf) missing a second straight game and Parris Campbell (fractured hand) out, the team might add a wideout from the practice squad, either Marcus Johnson or Chad Williams.

Cornerback Pierre Desir (hamstring) did not practice for a second straight day, making it unlikely he plays against Miami.

