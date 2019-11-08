× Celebrate the Colts with free entry to the Children’s Museum on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You and your family can visit the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis for free on Saturday thanks to the Indianapolis Colts!

The free entrance is part of Colts Fantennial Family Day as the team celebrates 100 seasons of NFL football.

You can explore five floors of indoor museum exhibits and 7.5 acres of indoor/outdoor experiences in the Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience.

Additional activities include:

Colts Cheerleaders—11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Mascot Blue—11:30 a.m.–noon and 1–1:30 p.m.

Colts legends—11 a.m–3 p.m. (schedule and alumni to be announced)

Paper Helmet Giveaways while supplies last

Also, don’t miss the First and Goal exhibit and the Colts Experience (weather dependent).

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Keep in mind access to parking will be restricted due to the Monumental Marathon, so allow for extra time.