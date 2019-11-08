Antenna users: TV rescan required

Celebrate the Colts with free entry to the Children’s Museum on Saturday

Posted 8:38 am, November 8, 2019, by

Photo from Colts Experience at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You and your family can visit the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis for free on Saturday thanks to the Indianapolis Colts!

The free entrance is part of Colts Fantennial Family Day as the team celebrates 100 seasons of NFL football.

You can explore five floors of indoor museum exhibits and 7.5 acres of indoor/outdoor experiences in the Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience.

Additional activities include:

  • Colts Cheerleaders—11 a.m.–3 p.m.
  • Mascot Blue—11:30 a.m.–noon and 1–1:30 p.m.
  • Colts legends—11 a.m–3 p.m. (schedule and alumni to be announced)
  • Paper Helmet Giveaways while supplies last

Also, don’t miss the First and Goal exhibit and the Colts Experience (weather dependent).

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Keep in mind access to parking will be restricted due to the Monumental Marathon, so allow for extra time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.