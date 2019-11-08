2 Hoosiers among 100 veterans nationwide to receive new cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- More than 100 veterans around the nation have new cars—and two Hoosier heroes are among them.

Progressive donated the newly refurbished cars Thursday as part of its “Keys to Progress” program.

Zachary Arnold and Ken Hotte picked up new cars in Indianapolis at the Indiana 38th Division Armory. They said the new vehicles will help them be more independent.

“I don't really know how to put it into words. Really, the big thing for me is being able to transport my little one,” said Arnold. “So, being able to have this vehicle is huge to me, to be able to continue being a father and have her in a safe environment.”

“It means freedom. It means the ability to go grocery shopping and not having to go ask somebody,” said Hotte. “It’s the neatest thing in the world that somebody would do this for another person. I’m just so grateful for this whole experience.”

Performance Collision and ABRA Greenwood refurbished the vehicles as part of the program, which distributed cars at more than 60 locations nationwide.

Since its inception, the “Keys to Progress” initiative has helped more than 600 military families. You can learn more about the program here.