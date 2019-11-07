Win a luxury trip to see the Colts take on the Saints in New Orleans
Antenna users: TV rescan required

Woman awarded for bringing Texas shelter’s kill rate from 100 percent to 0 in one year

Posted 10:53 am, November 7, 2019, by

TAFT, Texas – A woman who left her job as an accountant to pursue her passion for animals is being awarded $35,000 after bringing her animal shelter’s kill rate from 100 percent to zero.

Kayla Denney was awarded the 2019 National Unsung Hero Award by Petco for her accomplishment.

According to a release from Petco, Denney now leads the City of Taft Animal Control Department, where almost all animals were euthanized.

Within a few months of starting her work there, and despite serious underfunding, she transformed the department, according to the release.

She told KZTV she started in November of 2018. As of Nov. 1, 2019, she said the department has saved 565 dogs and cats in Taft.

She said the $35,000 will directly help improve the conditions of her shelter.

“It’s an older shelter and its run down,” Denney told KZTV. ““We got lights thanks to a donor who put in electricity for us, but I want indoor outdoor kennels with a guillotine in between so when it’s raining we can put them inside. We want an area where they can have meet and greet out in the field and somewhere, they can have grass time rather than just cement time.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.