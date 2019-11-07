USS Indianapolis survivor Art Leenerman dies at 95

GIBSON CITY, Ill. – One of the last remaining survivors of the USS Indianapolis has died.

Arthur Leenerman of Mahomet, Illinois died Monday at the age of 95.

His funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Sunday, November 10 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City, Illinois.

He was among the 316 survivors of the 1945 Japanese torpedo attack in the Philippine Sea.

Those sailors spent four days floating in shark-infested waters before their rescue.

Leenerman was honored in several books and documentaries about the ship.

With his death, only 11 USS Indianapolis survivors remain alive.