× Tracking wet weather; dramatic cold coming.

Snow north and rain south. Indianapolis picked up less than a tenth of an inch of rain overnight and the bulk of the rain is over. We’re tracking a few showers south of Greenwood for the morning commute and there could be a few sprinkles or flurries through mid morning Indianapolis and surrounding areas but nothing significant and many of us won’t get anything more at all. Snow flurries amount to pretty much nothing today. As forecast, this is a very low impact system. Temperatures are really the big story here. We’re basically at our “warmest” this morning and temperatures will hover for a few hours before falling quickly this evening. Wind chills will be in the teens by 9pm and with a clear sky our temperatures will tumble to the low 20s which would be “normal” for late December! Winter coats and gloves will be needed starting tonight! Colder temps still are expected next week so this is how we ease in… Look at that low! Quite cold for the season. High pressure is sliding in behind that cold front that passed through Wednesday night and that’ll clear our sky, allowing us to lose heat and get much colder. That northwesterly breeze will feel icy. Friday morning will be one to bundle up for! Wind chills will be in the teens until 9am so cover up as much skin as possible to protect yourself from the cold. We’ll be below freezing most of the day, only spending about four hours above 32°. The good news? It’ll be mostly sunny… Not too bad this weekend, cold yes, but we’ll be adjusting. It’s next week when things get active. Monday and Tuesday I’m tracking the potential for some accumulating snow that may be our first chance to shovel this season. Tuesday morning will be cold! We’ll have actual air temperatures in the teens and Wednesday morning will be only TWELVE DEGREES in the morning! Yikes!