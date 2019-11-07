× The coldest air of the season is here

A cold front brought light rain and a few flurries Thursday. Behind the cold front, the coldest air of the season so far has moved in. Expect lows near 20 and highs near 40 on Friday. We’ll see a slight warm up over the weekend with highs in the 40s on Saturday and in the 50s on Sunday.

After a milder, dry Sunday, we’ll have a stronger cold surge of cold air. We’ll have a frigid Veterans Day with light snow and high temperatures in the 30s. A few flurries will be possible through Tuesday. We see the coldest air of the season early next week with near record lows in the teens Tuesday and Wednesday.

We’ve had light rain for the past four days in a row.

Lows will be in the 20s overnight.

Highs will be in the 30s Friday.

We’ll have a cold, dry morning for the Monumental Marathon.

Colder air is coming next week.

We’ll see near record lows through early next week.

Light snow will develop Monday morning.

Snow will continue Monday afternoon.

Snow will end Monday evening.

Expect a cold day for Veterans Day ceremonies.

The coldest air of the season settles in early next week.