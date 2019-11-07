Antenna users: TV rescan required

Students lend a hand after fire damages Lawrence Township home

Posted 5:58 pm, November 7, 2019, by , Updated at 06:31PM, November 7, 2019
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Ind. – Students at one Central Indiana school lent a helping hand to a community member in need.

When a woman in Lawrence Township had her home damaged due to a kitchen fire, students from McKenzie Center for Innovation and Technology in Lawrence Township felt compelled to help her.

The students showed up toolboxes in hand to do some good. Over the course of several days, the students cleaned out the kitchen before removing damaged furniture, pulling up carpets and ripping out cabinets.

Students who participated say the project say they appreciated being able to put their education to good use.

"It`s a wonderful opportunity. We get to come out here and help these people when they`re in need, and it`s really opened up my eyes to everything I can do," Jerome Smith, a Senior Student at the school said.

Thursday was the last day of the project for the students. Their work paves the way for the home to be refurbished.

