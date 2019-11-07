× Shelbyville police arrest man after attempted bank robbery

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Shelbyville police have a man in custody after an attempted bank robbery Thursday afternoon.

The Shelbyville Police Department said the attempted robbery happened shortly before 1:30 Thursday afternoon at the First Merchants Banks on East Washington Street.

Witnesses gave officers a description of the man, who left the bank and walked northbound. When officers responded, they found the man a few blocks north of the bank. They took Paul Hochgesang, 27 of Fairland, into custody.

Hochgesang was being held in the Shelby County Jail Thursday on a preliminary charge of robbery.