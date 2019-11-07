Police looking for teenager missing out of Avon

Antenna users: TV rescan required

AVON, Ind. — Police are looking for a teenager missing since Wednesday afternoon.

The Avon Police Department said Gabrielle Stephanie Borthwick was last seen near her home in the Settlement neighborhood in Avon around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.

Gabrielle was last reported to be wearing a green sweater, black pants, and black boots. She is a 17-year-old girl who is approximately 5’ 06” tall and weighs approximately 145lbs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hendricks County Communication Center at 317-839-8700 immediately.

 

