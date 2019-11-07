Win a luxury trip to see the Colts take on the Saints in New Orleans
Antenna users: TV rescan required

Join us at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, for our ‘Shining A Light’ special

Posted 11:55 am, November 7, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The city of Indianapolis is gearing up to shine a light on Hoosier heroes.

On Saturday, the city will flip the switch on a new light, video and music show on Monument Circle called “Shining a Light.” The nightly shows will feature seasonal displays along with tributes to our military and Hoosier history.

The project has been 18 months in the making. It all started with a $7 million donation from the Lilly Endowment.

“Shining A Light” will premiere this Saturday, Nov. 9, with festivities from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

CBS4 will highlight the effort with our “Shining A Light” special at 7:30 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.