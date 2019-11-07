Join us at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, for our ‘Shining A Light’ special

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The city of Indianapolis is gearing up to shine a light on Hoosier heroes.

On Saturday, the city will flip the switch on a new light, video and music show on Monument Circle called “Shining a Light.” The nightly shows will feature seasonal displays along with tributes to our military and Hoosier history.

The project has been 18 months in the making. It all started with a $7 million donation from the Lilly Endowment.

“Shining A Light” will premiere this Saturday, Nov. 9, with festivities from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

CBS4 will highlight the effort with our “Shining A Light” special at 7:30 p.m.