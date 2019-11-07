Here are the Thanksgiving and Black Friday deals at Best Buy

Win a luxury trip to see the Colts take on the Saints in New Orleans
Target started the party—now it’s Best Buy’s turn.

The electronics retailer released a sneak peek at its Black Friday deals and announced its Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours. Best Buy stores will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Stores will then close at 1 a.m. and reopen at 8 a.m. for Black Friday shoppers.

Many of the deals are already available in-store and online, including Best Buy’s Apple Doorbusters. Find more details here.

Here are a few notable deals:

Televisions

  • 70″ Samsung 4K Smart TV – $550
  • 75″ Samsung 4K Smart TV – $750
  • 55″ LG 4K Smart TV – $380
  • 58″ Insignia 4k UHD Smart TV – $200 (includes a free Amazon Echo Dot with purchase)
  • 65″ Hisense 4K TV – $299 (available Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Blu-ray Movies for $7.99

  • Avengers: Endgame
  • Captain Marvel
  • Spider-Man: Far From Home
  • Ralph Wrecks the Internet

Electronics

  • Save $200 on select MacBook Air laptops and iMacs
  • Microsoft Surface Pro 7, 12.3″ Touch Screen, Intel Core i3, 4GB Memory, 128GB SSD – $600
  • Save $400-$500 on Samsung Galaxy Note 10
  • HP 14″ AMD A9-Series, 4GB Memory, AMD Radeon R5, 128GB SSD – $200 (Available Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
  • Dell Inspiron 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop, Intel Core i3, 8GB Memory, 128GB SSD – $280 (includes free security software)
  • Dell Inspiron 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop, Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD – $350 (includes free security software)

Video Games

  • Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Edition – $350
  • Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition – $150

Select games for $27.99

  • Borderlands 3 Standard Edition
  • FIFA 20 Standard Edition
  • Madden NFL 20 Standard Edition
  • NBA 2K20 Standard Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Standard Edition

Amazon Gadgets

  • 7” 2019 Amazon Fire Tablet (16GB) – $30
  • 8” Amazon Fire Tablet HD 8 (16GB) – $50
  • Amazon – Fire TV Stick with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Streaming Media Player – Black – $20
  • Amazon – Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote, Streaming Media Player – Black – $25
  • Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker – $23
