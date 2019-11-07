× Here are the Thanksgiving and Black Friday deals at Best Buy

Target started the party—now it’s Best Buy’s turn.

The electronics retailer released a sneak peek at its Black Friday deals and announced its Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours. Best Buy stores will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Stores will then close at 1 a.m. and reopen at 8 a.m. for Black Friday shoppers.

Many of the deals are already available in-store and online, including Best Buy’s Apple Doorbusters. Find more details here.

Here are a few notable deals:

Televisions

70″ Samsung 4K Smart TV – $550

75″ Samsung 4K Smart TV – $750

55″ LG 4K Smart TV – $380

58″ Insignia 4k UHD Smart TV – $200 (includes a free Amazon Echo Dot with purchase)

65″ Hisense 4K TV – $299 (available Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Blu-ray Movies for $7.99

Avengers: Endgame

Captain Marvel

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Ralph Wrecks the Internet

Electronics

Save $200 on select MacBook Air laptops and iMacs

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, 12.3″ Touch Screen, Intel Core i3, 4GB Memory, 128GB SSD – $600

Save $400-$500 on Samsung Galaxy Note 10

HP 14″ AMD A9-Series, 4GB Memory, AMD Radeon R5, 128GB SSD – $200 (Available Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Dell Inspiron 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop, Intel Core i3, 8GB Memory, 128GB SSD – $280 (includes free security software)

Dell Inspiron 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop, Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD – $350 (includes free security software)

Video Games

Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Edition – $350

Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition – $150

Select games for $27.99

Borderlands 3 Standard Edition

FIFA 20 Standard Edition

Madden NFL 20 Standard Edition

NBA 2K20 Standard Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Standard Edition

Amazon Gadgets