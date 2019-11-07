× Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 41 ‘Do Colts Bounce Back vs Dolphins?’ now available

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After a sloppy performance in Pittsburgh, facing the lowly Dolphins at home offers the Colts an opportunity to get right

However, with several key injuries plaguing Indianapolis and Miami coming off their first win of the season, nothing is guaranteed.

Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins preview Sunday’s matchup, which will certainly be affected by the health of players such as Jacoby Brissett, T.Y. Hilton, Malik Hooker and Pierre Desir.

The fellas also discuss the impact Colts’ great Dwight Freeney had on the game, as the former pass rusher will be inducted into the Colts’ Ring of Honor Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

