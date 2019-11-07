Week one of “Chase of the Championship” recaps a historic start of the season for the ACC – from Duke’s top five win over Kansas to a UNC freshman breaking records.
Chase for the Championship: Big win for Duke and UNC’s freshman phenom
-
‘Chase for the Championship’ to highlight everything college basketball
-
IHSAA football sectional pairings released
-
‘So amazing:’ Simone Biles sets all-time medal record at gymnastics worlds
-
Simone Biles just became the most decorated female gymnast in history
-
Hur leads LPGA field after round 1 of IWIT Championship at Brickyard Crossing
-
-
Newgarden wins championship and Herta wins IndyCar finale
-
Fleeing suspects fire shots at IMPD officers during pursuit
-
Retired Indianapolis wrestler-turned-coach heads to Russia for competition
-
Prison time for woman who led officers on chase because she was late to work
-
Herta continues to overshadow IndyCar championship race
-
-
IMPD: East side police chase ends in deadly crash
-
Hour-long police chase ends on east side of Indianapolis
-
Man arrested on attempted murder charge after shots fired at IMPD officers