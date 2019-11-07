× Adopt a furry family member, lace up your running shoes or kick off holiday shopping at one of these weekend events

Christmas Gift and Hobby Show

Indiana State Fairgrounds

Get in the holiday spirit this Wednesday through Sunday (November 6-10) as the Christmas Gift and Hobby Show returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Attendees can shop the various vendor booths for the perfect holiday gift, purchase personalized books by local authors, check out the “Small town charm with big city bustle” LEGO display, enjoy live entertainment by local singers, dancers and school choirs as well as performances by the Circle City Ringers handbell ensemble. Plus, Santa Claus himself will be on hand throughout the show to meet and greet with children. Plus, you can win “Merry Money” each hour during their special giveaway drawings. Tickets are just $13 (or $11 if you purchase online).

Great Indy Pet Expo

Indiana State Fairgrounds

The 10th Annual Great Indy Pet Expo is happening this Saturday and Sunday at the Agriculture/Horticulture Building at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Whether you’re a current pet owner or just thinking about bringing a companion animal into your home, the Great Indy Pet Expo is for you! It’s a great event for family entertainment and as the largest pet related trade show in the state, it’s a must for your holiday shopping list! Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors 65+ and military, $6 for children ages 6-12 and free for kids 5 and under.

Monumental Marathon

Downtown Indianapolis

Now one of the 20 largest marathons in the country, the CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon is set to kick off this Saturday, November 9th. An estimated 15,000 participants will starting and finish at the Indiana State Capitol, the course highlights landmarks and historical neighborhoods throughout Indianapolis Nationally recognized as flat and fast, this event has hosted Olympians, PR seekers and thousands of Boston Marathon qualifiers. Aside from the marathon, you can still register for the half marathon and 5K races. Or, if you choose to cheer rather than run, you can still enjoy over 40 vendors, exhibitors, and featured speakers at the free Health and Fitness Expo taking place inside Hall A of the Indiana Convention Center.

Downtown Franklin Holiday Open House

Downtown Franklin

Kick off your holiday shopping and festivities at the 7th Annual Downtown Franklin Holiday Open House! This two day event is taking place Friday, November 8th and Saturday, November 9th, right in the heart of Franklin. More than 40 downtown retailers, restaurants, and businesses will be rolling out the holiday red carpet and sharing plenty of Christmas cheer as patrons stroll from location to location. Plus, if you visit at least 10 participating businesses with your punch card (pick it up at your first stop in any participating business) and you’ll be entered to win one of their fabulous prize packages valued at $100 or more!

Christmas Nights of Lights

Indiana State Fairgrounds

Christmas Nights of Lights is coming to Indianapolis for the 2019 Holiday Season! Head to the Indiana State Fairgrounds this Friday (November 8th) through January first to see over 1 million twinkling lights synchronized to Holiday music played through your car stereo. This family-friendly event features a 2-mile car ride through more than a million LED lights powered by 50,000+ computer channels. Visitors of all ages will be awed by the larger-than-life trees, glowing snowflakes, dancing candy canes and enchanting tunnels of lights. In the warmth of your own vehicle, you can sing along to the sounds of the season synchronized to holiday light displays. Admission is $7 per person and children 3 years old and under are free. A “Carload Special” of up to nine passengers is just $30.

