× We’ll go from light rain to snow showers as temperatures fall Thursday

Light rain is likely this evening as a cold front approaches. Less than a quarter inch of rain is likely through Thursday morning. Temperatures will stay above freezing overnight and fall Thursday. As temperatures tumble, rain will change to a wintry mix and then to snow. No accumulations is expected, but a few icy spots on roads will be possible late Thursday after the snow ends.

Behind the cold front we’ll have colder air moving in with lows near 20 and highs near 40 on Friday and Saturday. After a milder, dry Sunday, we’ll have a stronger cold surge pushing high temperatures in the 30s with light snow on Monday and Tuesday. We see the coldest air of the season early next week with near record lows in the teens Tuesday and Wednesday.

Light rain is likely overnight.

Less than a quarter inch of rain is likely through Thursday morning.

Light rain will change to snow showers Thursday morning.

No snow accumulation is expected.

Skies will clear late Thursday.

Temperatures will fall during the day Thursday.

Colder air arrives next week.

We’ll see near record lows next week.