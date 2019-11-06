× Vegetable trays sold at Indiana Meijer locations recalled over Listeria concerns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Meijer has recalled vegetable trays sold in several states, including Indiana, over concerns about possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The products were available between Sept. 25, 2019 and Nov. 4, 2019 in all Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

The recall from Meijer and Mann Packing Co. also includes broccoli florets served on salad bars at the Knapps Corner and Rockford Meijer stores in the Grand Rapids, Mich. area between Oct. 1, 2019 and Oct. 30, 2019.

There have been no illnesses linked to the recall so far. The vegetable trays were sold in various weights ranging from 7 oz. to 2 lbs. Look for the following sell-by dates:

UPC – 2-20185-00000-2 – Store Made Vegetable Tray, Sept 25, 2019 – Nov 8, 2019

UPC – 2-20186-00000-1 – Vegetable Tray W/Dip, Sept 25, 2019 – Nov 8, 2019

UPC – 2-21233-00000-5 – Scale Cauliflower Florets PLU 4566, Sept 25, 2019 – Nov 8, 2019

UPC – 2-21234-00000-4 – Scale Broccoli Florets PLU 4548, Sept 25, 2019 – Nov 8, 2019

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and people with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals could suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

If you’ve purchased the vegetable trays, throw the product away or return it to the nearest Meijer store for a full refund. Anyone with questions should contact Meijer at 800-543-3704. The phone line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.