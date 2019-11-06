Tracking rain; teens in forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you still have leaves to rake or patio furniture to put away for the winter...get that done today! Temperatures are about to drop in a big way and you'll want to be staying inside quite a bit over the next week. Track down your gloves and scarf because Friday morning will be the coldest morning in more than seven months. Chilly, frosty start to our Wednesday morning but it'll actually be a pretty nice day as we sit in a "warmer" air mass all day long. That southerly breeze will kick our afternoon highs up to where they should be this time of the year which is a great thing! 50s and a mainly sunny sky will make for a pleasant lunch hour. We'll start to see rain in our southern counties as early as 4pm but showers shouldn't reach Indianapolis until 6-8pm. Rain will be on and off all through tonight and by the AM rush hour, after the cold front gets through and drops temps, we could see some snow flurries flying. We may see a few stick to cold elevated surfaces and perhaps grassy areas but should mainly be melting as they hit the warmer than freezing pavement. We certainly won't be shoveling snow in Indiana on Thursday and by the afternoon we'll actually be mainly sunny. Mainly, this will be a rain event bringing a quarter to half inch of rain in Columbus but less than a quarter inch Indianapolis and north. Veterans Day will be just about as cold as it was last year and we could see a few flurries. Tuesday morning will be very cold as we drop into the teens!