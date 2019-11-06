Support Riley Children’s Foundation with children-designed Christmas cards, ornaments

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Are you looking to buy cards to send to friends and family this holiday season? Here’s an option that will also help young people in Indiana.

The Riley Children’s Foundation is selling Christmas cards designed by Riley kids. It’s a part of the foundation’s “Be the Hope NOW: The Campaign for Kids” campaign, with a goal of raising $175 million by June of 2020.

There’s one of a polar bear, Santa riding a Riley wagon and a snowman. There’s an option for corporate cards as well.

The designs also come in the form of ornaments.

All proceeds go to the Riley Children’s Foundation.

Cards and ornaments can be purchased at RileyHolidayCards.org.