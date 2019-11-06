Search is on for 2 men who robbed Columbus bank

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A search is on for the two armed men who robbed a bank in Columbus Wednesday afternoon, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Around 12:30 p.m., police say two men entered the German American Bank located at 2310 West Jonathan Moore Pike and demanded money from the employees.

The men fled the bank shortly after with an undisclosed amount of money, according to CPD.

No employees were hurt during the robbery.

An investigation into the armed robbery is ongoing.

Those with information regarding the two suspects are urged to contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600.