Police, federal authorities relieved Indy felon off the streets, case moving forward

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Larry Patton, 28, could face up to 10 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised probation if convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. US Attorney Josh Minkler announced his indictment yesterday.

This indictment is a success for the Crime Gun Intelligence Center (CGIC) because Patton was on its radar after he was reportedly a suspect in multiple shootings in Indianapolis.

After he was arrested on October 10, Minkler said he told investigators he had been the target of a shooting in November 2018.

Investigators arrested Patton in the 2200 block of Lesley Avenue which is near E. 22nd Street on the city’s East Side.

“In that neighborhood, they have to deal with individuals who have lengthy criminal histories, who have marijuana, who have money, who have stolen firearms,” Minkler said. “They shouldn’t have to deal with that.”

Minkler said they tried to pull him over but he did not stop until he hit two parked cars and took off running. When they caught him, Minkler said they found a loaded pistol with a “high capacity magazine” he had thrown down. He also had $1,954 in his pocket, the US Attorney said.

“Mr. Patton, with a long criminal history, three prior felonies, with money, having been the victim of a shooting, fleeing from the police, with a gun that is stolen one-two months earlier, that is an individual who is critical for law enforcement to get off the streets,” Minkler said.

Minkler said his office, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and IMPD, are focused on preventing shootings.

“What our focus is, in terms of public safety, is preventing the next shooting,” Minkler said. “In doing that, individuals who we have found that have lengthy criminal histories, that have either been witnesses, victims or targets of shootings, are more likely to be involved in these shootings.” He said every crime gun that is picked up is run through ballistics called the NIBIN system, National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.

“What we know from the data is that individuals who are pulling the trigger, that have guns, won’t stop unless they’re arrested or unless they’re shot,” Minkler explained. “So, our goal is to prevent the next shooting by arresting these individuals.”

So far in 2019, IMPD Chief Bryan Roach reported in a news release, 211 crime guns removed from the street, as well as 293 violent people arrested through collaborative efforts by the CGIC.

Minkler added no matter where you live, you should not have to deal with violent offenders. That goes for the neighbors in the area where Patton was arrested.

“There are honest, hard working people that live in that neighborhood that love that neighborhood that choose to live in that neighborhood and those people wouldn’t steal a pack of gum from Walmart,” Minkler said.