Pacers commemorate 20 years of Bankers Life Fieldhouse with special promotions

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In commemoration of the upcoming 20th anniversary of Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Pacers Sports & Entertainment announced a 20-day celebration highlighted by special promotions and activities during the Pacers game against Washington on November 6, which is the 20th anniversary of the Fieldhouse’s first event, a November 6, 1999 game against the Boston Celtics.

Highlights include:

  • A $20 ticket promotion on select seats to the November 6 game
  • A special 20th Anniversary poster for spectators at the November 6 game
  • Special food pricing on select items at the Fieldhouse during the November 6 game
  • A special $20 offer on select seats to the November 7 Chainsmokers concert
  • Special military recognition on Veterans Day, November 11

Other activities include videos highlighting the major sporting event, concerts and other distinctive events of the past two decades. Fans also will be asked to provide their favorite Fieldhouse memories and highlights.

The celebration will conclude November 20 when PS&E stages its annual “Come To Our House” Thanksgiving Dinner for residents of area shelters.

“Even as we look to the upcoming upgrades for the Fieldhouse of the Future, we are delighted to embrace all that has taken place in the last 20 years and the impact this great and important building has had on our city and state,” said Rick Fuson, PS&E President and COO.

