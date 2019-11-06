Find election results here
Man dies day after shooting on Indy’s near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man is dead after a shooting on the city’s near northeast side Tuesday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to an Indianapolis hospital shortly before 10:30 Tuesday night after two people showed up with gunshot wounds.

When police arrived, they learned that a woman drove a man to the hospital after both of them sustained a gunshot wound. The woman was in a stable condition while the man was in critical condition. The man died of his injuries Wednesday morning, despite life-saving techniques.

Detectives learned the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Orchard Terrace. They were canvassing the area Tuesday night searching for evidence and talking with potential witnesses.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

