Here’s a look at what Target’s offering for its Thanksgiving and Black Friday sales

Target is among the first major retailers to take the wraps off their Black Friday deals, which means you can expect deep discounts on electronics, toys, video games and clothes.

Target will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and remain open until 1 a.m. Stores will then reopen for Black Friday sales at 7 a.m. And, as has been the case in recent years, some of the deals will be available online early, with the Preview Sale starting on Friday, Nov. 8.

If you’re in the market for a video game console, Target has some exceptional bundles. The retailer is offering the Xbox One X for $350—$150 off the usual price—plus a copy of Gears of War 5 and a $40 gift card. You can get a PS4 for $200 with three games (The Last of Us, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn).

On the other hand, Nintendo Switch bundles are on par with last year, and the new Nintendo Switch Lite isn’t being discounted.

As for the games themselves, several titles, including recent releases, are priced between $25 and $45. Three top Switch games (Mario Odyssey, Mario Aces, and Zelda: Breath of the Wild) are going for $30—a great price for games that rarely see such steep discounts.

If you’re hoping to build a home arcade, Target has the Pac-Man and Marvel Super Heroes Arcade1Up three-quarter-scale arcade cabs for $250.

Looking for a big TV? Target is selling a 65” 4K HDR Element Roku TV for $280 (in-store only)! Other 65″ 4K models from TCL ($400) and Samsung ($480) are also on sale.

Several toy brands, including Star Wars, Leap Frog, Roblox, Nerf, Fisher-Price Little People and Jurassic World, are part of a Buy 1, Get 1 50% deal.

A few other notable deals, according to BestBlackFriday.com: