Suspect dead after domestic disturbance turns into barricaded subject

Posted 9:59 pm, November 6, 2019, by , Updated at 11:16PM, November 6, 2019

SPICELAND, Ind. – A domestic disturbance led to a barricaded suspect incident when someone fired at law enforcement.

The incident happened near Spiceland, Ind. On 700 South. Police dispatch received a 911 call around 7 p.m. Wednesday from the suspect’s wife saying he had ‘snapped’ and she left the house.

Shortly after that call, dispatch received another call saying the suspect was firing shots inside the house.

When deputies arrived, they surrounded the house. Police say he fired at deputies through a door. There was an exchange of gunfire with the suspect.

Police eventually entered the residence and found the suspect dead. No law enforcement officials have been injured. An investigation is now underway to determine the matter and cause of the suspect’s death.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional details as they become available.

