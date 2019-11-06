Find election results here
Win a luxury trip to see the Colts take on the Saints in New Orleans
Antenna users: TV rescan required

Democrats now hold City Council majority in VP Mike Pence’s hometown of Columbus

Posted 10:59 am, November 6, 2019, by

Vice President Mike Pence (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Democrats will hold a City Council majority in Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana hometown for the first time since the 1980s if a candidate’s one-vote victory margin holds up.

Unofficial results from Tuesday’s local election show Democrats winning a 4-3 Columbus City Council majority as they defeated two Republican incumbents. The (Columbus) Republic reports that Republican Councilman Dascal Bunch might seek a recount of the 260-259 tally favoring Democrat Jerone Wood.

Bartholomew County Democratic Party chairman Bob Hyatt says the council victories came from young candidates stepping up and wanting to make a difference.

Republican Mayor Jim Lienhoop was unopposed for reelection. He says city leaders have worked across party lines for a long time.

The county clerk says Democrats last won a City Council majority in the 1983 election.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.