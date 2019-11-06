Carmel police investigating early morning armed robbery at Village Pantry

Find election results here
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are looking for two people who attempted to rob a Village Pantry early Wednesday morning.

The Carmel Police Department said officers responded to a reported armed robbery at the Village Pantry at 9601 North College Avenue around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses told police that two suspects entered the business and tried to rob it by holding the cashier at gunpoint. At some point, the cashier shot at the suspects and they ran away with an undetermined amount of cash and merchandise.

The investigation is active and ongoing as of the time of this report. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580.

