× Warmer on Wednesday with rain changing to snow Thursday

Get ready for a more active week of winter weather. We’ll enjoy a one-day warm on Wednesday with highs near 60 degrees. Clouds will increase during the day and light rain is likely after 5pm as a cold front approaches. Temperatures will stay above freezing overnight and fall Thursday. As temperatures tumble, rain will change to a wintry mix and then to snow. A few icy spots on roads will be possible Thursday evening before the snow ends. Behind the cold front we’ll have the coldest air of the season with lows near 20 and highs near 40 on Friday and Saturday. After a milder, dry Sunday we’ll have another cold front being temperatures in the 30s with light snow on Monday and Tuesday.

So far this has been a dry month.

We have reduced our rainfall deficit.

Drought conditions are improving across the state.

Light rain will develop late Wednesday.

Rain will continue Wednesday evening.

Rain may change to snow as temps fall Thursday.