Voters pass operational, construction referendums for Zionsville schools

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Two referendums focused on Zionsville schools passed with large majorities during Tuesday’s election.

The $89 million construction referendum includes building a new elementary school and renovating existing buildings. According to Zionsville’s timeline on their website, the new elementary school is proposed by 2022, while the high school classroom space is expected to open by 2023-2024.

With 100% precincts reporting, 76.36% of voters approved that measure.

The $64 million operational referendum will be used for managing class sizes. It includes a tax rate of 24.4 cents for eight years. That referendum passed with 79.63% of voters in support of it.

Statement from Superintendent Scott Robison: