Voters in Carmel approve school safety referendum
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel’s school safety referendum passed by a wide margin on Election Day.
With all precincts reporting, voters voted 68.55% in favor and 31.45% against the referendum.
The referendum proposed three safety investments. The district wanted to hire an additional 11-13 school resource officers so there is at least one armed officer in every school. School officials also said the money would be used for mental health services, like therapy on school grounds, and more training for staff.
Superintendent Michael Beresford issued the following statement:
“Tonight’s results reflect a supportive community who care deeply about the safety and well-being of all Carmel Clay School students,” said Dr. Michael Beresford, Superintendent of Schools. ”With the passage of this referendum, we can begin adding important layers of school safety to our schools and wrap resources around students who are struggling. Thank you to our Carmel community, as well as to the Carmel SOS parent group, for their support and understanding that a safe school environment is essential for students to learn, grow and thrive.”