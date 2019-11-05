× Voters in Carmel approve school safety referendum

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel’s school safety referendum passed by a wide margin on Election Day.

With all precincts reporting, voters voted 68.55% in favor and 31.45% against the referendum.

The referendum proposed three safety investments. The district wanted to hire an additional 11-13 school resource officers so there is at least one armed officer in every school. School officials also said the money would be used for mental health services, like therapy on school grounds, and more training for staff.

Superintendent Michael Beresford issued the following statement: